 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kyle Larson Chili Bowl 2024 2 - Dan Beaver.jpg
Kyle Larson crashes twice, fails to lock into Chili Bowl’s Saturday main
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins
NFL Playoff Power Rankings
Jeremiah Smith.jpg
Jeremiah Smith Named 2024 All-American Bowl’s Player of the Year

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_rookiesatSony_240111.jpg
15 rookies seeking opportunity at Sony Open
nbc_golf_pga_SonyopenRd1_240111.jpg
Highlights: The Sony Open in Hawaii, Round 1
nbc_golf_pga_stevensslamdunkv2_240111.jpg
Stevens goes pitch perfect at the Sony Open 9th

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kyle Larson Chili Bowl 2024 2 - Dan Beaver.jpg
Kyle Larson crashes twice, fails to lock into Chili Bowl’s Saturday main
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins
NFL Playoff Power Rankings
Jeremiah Smith.jpg
Jeremiah Smith Named 2024 All-American Bowl’s Player of the Year

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_rookiesatSony_240111.jpg
15 rookies seeking opportunity at Sony Open
nbc_golf_pga_SonyopenRd1_240111.jpg
Highlights: The Sony Open in Hawaii, Round 1
nbc_golf_pga_stevensslamdunkv2_240111.jpg
Stevens goes pitch perfect at the Sony Open 9th

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Juan Soto, Yanks agree to $31 million deal, record for arbitration-eligible player

  
Published January 11, 2024 10:21 PM
MLB: San Diego Padres at Chicago White Sox

Sep 30, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Juan Soto (22) watches his RBI-double against the Chicago White Sox during the second inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK (AP) Juan Soto and the New York Yankees agreed Thursday to a $31 million, one-year contract, breaking Shohei Ohtani’s record for an arbitration-eligible player.

All 10 Yankees eligible for arbitration reached agreements on the day players and teams were set to exchange proposed salaries. Other Yankees striking deals were second baseman Gleyber Torres ($14.2 million); newly acquired outfielders Alex Verdugo ($8.7 million) and Trent Grisham ($5.5 million), right-handers Clay Holmes ($6 million), Jonathan Loaisiga ($2.5 million) and Clarke Schmidt ($2,025,000); left-handers Nestor Cortes ($3.95 million) and Victor González ($860,000); and catcher Jose Trevino ($2.73 million).

Soto had a $23 million salary last year in his only full season with the San Diego Padres and the outfielder can become a free agent after this season, when he will be 26.

Soto hit .275 with 35 homers, 109 RBIs and a .930 OPS last year with the Padres, who obtained him from Washington on Aug. 2, 2022, after he turned down a $440 million, 15-year offer from the Nationals. Soto was acquired by the Yankees from the Padres last month.

Ohtani played last season under a $30 million, one-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels, a deal agreed to in October 2022. He became a free agent after last year’s World Series and signed a record $700 million, 10-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

---

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB