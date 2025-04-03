 Skip navigation
Kristian Campbell agrees to $60 million, 8-year deal with Red Sox, less than a week after debut

  
Published April 2, 2025 10:34 PM
Why did Merrill sign nine-year deal with Padres?
April 2, 2025 02:46 PM
All-Star outfielder Jackson Merrill and the Padres have agreed to a nine-year, $135 million contract covering 2026-34. Eric Samulski shares why Merrill decided to leave money on the table by signing the long-term deal.

BALTIMORE — Kristian Campbell agreed to a $60 million, eight-year contract with the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday, less than a week after his major league debut.

Campbell agreed to the deal with just six days of major league service time. Boston struck a big-money deal with a rookie for the second straight year following a $50 million, eight-year contract last April with outfielder/infielder Ceddanne Rafaela, who started 2024 with 35 days of service.

“I know we have a really good team and a really good system,” Campbell said. “It’s a winning culture, a winning organization. ... Winning people, in the city of Boston. That made the decision fairly easy.”

Campbell gets a $2 million signing bonus, half payable within 60 days of the contract’s approval by Major League Baseball and half next Jan. 15. He receives salaries of $1 million this year, $2 million in 2026, $3 million in 2027, $4 million in 2028, $6 million in 2029, $9 million in 2030, $13 million in 2031 and $16 million in 2032. The deal includes a $19 million team option for 2033 with a $4 million buyout and a $21 million team option for 2034 with no buyout.

Salaries for 2031-34 can escalate based on accomplishment in the immediately preceding season: $200,000 for making the All-Star team, $2 million for winning an MVP award, $1 million for finishing second or third in the voting, $500,000 for fourth or fifth, and $250,000 for sixth through 10th.

A 22-year-old infielder and outfielder, Campbell made his big league debut March 27 as Boston’s youngest opening day starter at second since Reggie Smith. He entered Wednesday hitting .375 (6 for 16) with two doubles, one homer, two RBIs and four walks.

“They developed me from day one, as soon as I got drafted. They’ve been working with me every day,” Campbell said. “I’ve learned something new every day. They’ve helped me become the player I am today. So it means a lot to me that I’m with the Red Sox for a long time.”

Campbell’s new deal supersedes a one-year contract paying the $760,000 minimum while in the major leagues.

“I’ve just got to worry about baseball now. Everything that’s happened is life-changing for sure,” he said. “I’m looking forward to just playing baseball now, winning games.”

Campbell’s contract comes the same week the Red Sox agreed to a $170 million, six-year contract with ace left-hander Garrett Crochet, whom Boston acquired in an offseason trade from the Chicago White Sox.

“We’re building something really good,” Campbell said. “We have a lot of great players. ... Going in the right direction for sure.”