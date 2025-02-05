 Skip navigation
Left-hander Tim Mayza and Pittsburgh Pirates agree to one-year, $1.15 million contract

  
Published February 5, 2025 01:15 PM
MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees

Oct 29, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Tim Mayza (58) reacts after the final out against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the ninth inning during game four of the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Robert Deutsch/Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

PITTSBURGH — Left-hander Tim Mayza and the Pittsburgh Pirates agreed Monday to a $1.15 million, one-year contract.

Mayza was 0-2 with a 6.33 ERA in 50 relief appearances last season for Toronto and the New York Yankees. He did not allow a run in three postseason appearances.

Mayza, who turned 33 last month, is 20-9 with a 3.88 ERA and four saves over seven seasons with Toronto (2017-24) and New York. He had Tommy John surgery on Sept. 18, 2019, five days after injuring his elbow during a game against the Yankees, and returned to a major league mound in April 2021.

Infielder Alika Williams was designated for assignment.