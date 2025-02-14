 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: UCLA at Southern California
JuJu Watkins lifts sixth-ranked USC to program-defining win over No. 1 UCLA
NASCAR Cup Series Duel 1 at Daytona
Dale Earnhardt Jr. celebrates making Daytona 500 as car owner: ‘This is incredible’
NASCAR: Duel 2 at DAYTONA
Starting lineup for the 67th Daytona 500

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_jujuboston2way_250213.jpg
Watkins to Boston: ‘Just trying to be like you’
nbc_wcbb_bettscomp_250213.jpg
Highlights: Betts records double-double in loss
nbc_wcbb_uclavusc_250213.jpg
Highlights: USC snaps UCLA’s 23-game win streak

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: UCLA at Southern California
JuJu Watkins lifts sixth-ranked USC to program-defining win over No. 1 UCLA
NASCAR Cup Series Duel 1 at Daytona
Dale Earnhardt Jr. celebrates making Daytona 500 as car owner: ‘This is incredible’
NASCAR: Duel 2 at DAYTONA
Starting lineup for the 67th Daytona 500

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_jujuboston2way_250213.jpg
Watkins to Boston: ‘Just trying to be like you’
nbc_wcbb_bettscomp_250213.jpg
Highlights: Betts records double-double in loss
nbc_wcbb_uclavusc_250213.jpg
Highlights: USC snaps UCLA’s 23-game win streak

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Marcus Stroman a no-show for New York Yankees’ first two workouts

  
Published February 13, 2025 09:10 PM
Should Hall of Fame voting be public or private?
January 22, 2025 03:10 PM
Dan Patrick believes that if someone has the "honor" to cast votes for the Baseball Hall of Fame then the process should be public and there needs to be an explanation why someone did or didn't vote for a certain person.

TAMPA, Fla. — Marcus Stroman has been a no-show on the field for the New York Yankees’ first two spring training workouts.

Stroman isn’t required to participate in spring training until Feb. 22, the mandatory reporting date under the collective bargaining agreement. But most players arrive on the voluntary reporting date.

The 33-year-old right-hander is projected as the sixth man in the Yankees’ five-man rotation.

“Yeah, I had an idea. When we talked, I knew he might be out the first couple days,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Thursday after his team’s second day of practice. “I certainly get how it all looks with the noise around it this winter, but the reality is this is something that is under the CBA - guys have this and you see it over time periodically. But I certainly understand the look around it and obviously the story around it but I do feel like, and I’ve even had communication with him last night, this morning, that he is ready to go mentally and physically, and hopefully be here in the next couple days.”

Boone would not disclose Stroman’s reasoning.

“I’m not going to speak for him,” the manager said.

Stroman, 87-85 with a 3.72 ERA in 10 major league seasons, is due an $18 million salary in the second season of a $37 million, two-year contract. He has a conditional player option for 2026 that would be triggered if he pitches at least 140 innings this year.

Gerrit Cole, Max Fried, Carlos Rodón, Luis Gil and Clarke Schmidt are the Yankees’ top five starters.

Stroman was 10-9 with a 4.31 ERA in his first season with the Yankees, making 29 starts and one relief appearance. He slumped to 0-3 with an 8.80 ERA in four September appearances.

He was left off the Yankees’ Division Series roster but added for the League Championship and World Series, though he didn’t pitch in any games.

“Obviously, I want all our players here, clearly. That said, I am, again, comfortable with where he’s at physically and mentally,” Boone said. “He’s a prideful player. He’s a guy that’s had a great career where it’s a little bit of an awkward situation, obviously. But, so, of course I want him here and trying to keep nudging him to get here but, again, you also have to respect the fact that this is something that players are allowed to do. There is a mandatory date, and he’s choosing that right now.”