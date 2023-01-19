 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Mariners sign IF Tommy La Stella to 1-year deal

  
Published January 19, 2023 05:35 PM
SEATTLE - The Seattle Mariners signed infielder Tommy La Stella to a one-year contract, adding another versatile veteran to their roster.

La Stella spent the past two seasons with San Francisco but was designated for assignment by the Giants in late December. La Stella signed a three-year, $18.75 million deal before the 2021 season but played in just 136 games and hit .245 over his two seasons with the Giants.

“Tommy’s makeup, instincts and experience in winning environments will benefit our team as we look to make the next step.” Mariners President of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said in a statement. “We value his versatility and strike zone management skills, as well as what I believe to be a high baseball IQ.”

Seattle will be the sixth different team for La Stella after breaking in with Atlanta in 2014. He was an All-Star selection with the Los Angeles Angels in 2019, when he hit a career-best .295 with an .832 OPS, 16 homers and 44 RBIs but was limited to just 80 games after suffering a fractured tibia on a foul ball.

La Stella has primarily played second and third base and likely will be in a rotation at those positions for Seattle. He also was the designated hitter in 43 games last season for the Giants and could be a left-handed hitting option in that spot for Seattle.