 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Manny Malhotra
Vancouver Canucks hire Manny Malhotra as head coach
Jacob deGrom
Rangers ace Jacob deGrom gets his 100th major league win on his son’s 3rd birthday
Milan Mimcilovic
Milan Mimcilovic commits to Kentucky after pulling out of NBA draft

Top Clips

nbc_csu_mattstaffordV2_260601.jpg
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Matthew Stafford
nbc_csu_calebwilliams_260601.jpg
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Caleb Williams
nbc_csu_justinherbertV2_260601.jpg
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Justin Herbert

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Manny Malhotra
Vancouver Canucks hire Manny Malhotra as head coach
Jacob deGrom
Rangers ace Jacob deGrom gets his 100th major league win on his son’s 3rd birthday
Milan Mimcilovic
Milan Mimcilovic commits to Kentucky after pulling out of NBA draft

Top Clips

nbc_csu_mattstaffordV2_260601.jpg
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Matthew Stafford
nbc_csu_calebwilliams_260601.jpg
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Caleb Williams
nbc_csu_justinherbertV2_260601.jpg
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Justin Herbert

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Mariners slugger Josh Naylor leaves game with back spasms after hitting home run against Mets

  
Published June 2, 2026 12:58 PM
Murakami's injury a 'big blow' to White Sox lineup
June 1, 2026 02:27 PM
Eric Samulski outlines the impact of Munetaka Murakami's injury to the Chicago White Sox due to his breakout rookie season and who steps up while Murakami is out.

SEATTLE — Mariners first baseman Josh Naylor exited a 3-2 win against the New York Mets in 10 innings with back spasms, according to manager Dan Wilson.

Naylor hit a tying home run off reliever Brooks Raley in the seventh, but by the time he rounded the bases and returned to the Seattle dugout, his back had stiffened up.

Patrick Wisdom, who pinch hit for Luke Raley later in the inning, replaced Naylor at first base to start the eighth.

“I believe it was more on the swing, on the home run,” Wilson said. “And when he got back in, it was tight.”

Wilson said Naylor’s status is day-to-day.

The 28-year-old slugger got off to a frigid start this year, hitting .102 with two RBIs through Seattle’s first 15 games. He turned it on in May, though, batting .296 with one home run, three doubles and nine RBIs across 108 at-bats.

Acquired last July in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Naylor batted .299 with nine homers, 33 RBIs and 19 stolen bases in 54 games for Seattle in 2025. He signed a five-year, $92.5 million contract last November.