Mariners vs. Dodgers Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 19

It’s Monday, August 19, and the LA Dodgers (73-52) are back home to open a 3-game series against the Seattle Mariners (64-61).

Clayton Kershaw pitched six scoreless innings on Sunday to lead the Dodgers to a 2-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. LA’s lead in the National League West improved to 3 games over the San Diego Padres as a result.

The Mariners won Sunday but lost 2 of 3 over the weekend to the Pittsburgh Pirates to drop 4 back in the American League West.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Mariners vs. Dodgers live today

● Date: Monday, August 19, 2024

● Time: 10:10PM EST

● Site: Dodger Stadium

● City: Los Angeles, CA

● TV/Streaming: ROOTNW, SNLA

Game odds for Mariners vs. Dodgers

The latest odds as of Monday morning:

● Money Line : Dodgers -140, Mariners +115

● Spread : Dodgers -1.5 (+150), Mariners +1.5 (-185)

● Over/Under : 8.5 runs

Recent team stats for Mariners vs. Dodgers

● The Dodgers’ 2-1 win Sunday was their 7th in their last 10 games. They are now 38-22 at home. LA has an overall run differential for the season of +101.

● The Mariners are just 5-5 in their last 10. They are 27-35 away from home. Their overall run differential for the season is +24.

● Who’s Hot? Gavin Lux is 9 for his last 23 (.391) over the past 6 games.

● Who’s Not! Mookie Betts is just 2 for his last 10 over the past 3 games.

Probable starting pitchers for Seattle vs. Los Angeles

● Today’s pitching matchup (August 19): Bryan Woo vs. Gavin Stone

○ Los Angeles: Stone (10-5, 3.63 ERA) has allowed 49 earned runs and 123 hits while striking out 95 over 121.1 innings

○ Seattle: Woo (5-1, 2.06 ERA) has allowed 17 earned runs and 56 hits while striking out 56 over 74.1 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mariners vs. Dodgers on August 19, 2024

● Shohei Ohtani is 2-3 with 1 HR and 2 RBIs in his career against Bryan Woo

● Former Dodger Justin Turner is 2-5 with 1 HR vs. Gavin Stone

● Los Angeles is 0-5 on the Run Line in their last 5 games

● The Mariners are 1-5 on the Run Line over the course of their last 6 games

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Mariners vs. Dodgers game

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports sees greater value in and is leaning towards a play on the Dodgers on the Run Line

- Total runs : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Total of 8.5 runs

