Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Marlins' Trevor Rogers exits game with left forearm tightness

  
Published April 19, 2023 12:10 AM
Apr 19, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Trevor Rogers (28) pitches against the San Francisco Giants in the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

MIAMI -- Miami Marlins left-hander Trevor Rogers left his start against the San Francisco Giants in the fourth inning because of left forearm tightness.

Rogers allowed an RBI double to Darin Ruff that drew the immediate attention of Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings.

Manager Skip Schumaker and a team trainer then joined Rogers and Stallings on the mound. The pitcher left the game after that.

The 25-year-old Rogers had completed a season-high six innings and got the win in his previous start against Arizona on April 14.