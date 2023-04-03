 Skip navigation
Mets’ Carlos Carrasco gets violation before throwing his 1st pitch

  
Published April 3, 2023 01:00 PM
MILWAUKEE - New York Mets right-hander Carlos Carrasco got a pitch-clock violation before he attempted his first pitch of the game.

Milwaukee’s Christian Yelich was at the plate in the bottom of the first inning when Carrasco took too much time before throwing his pitch and received the violation, giving the leadoff hitter a 1-0 count. Yelich struck out

Over objections from players, Major League Baseball’s 11-man competition committee adopted a pitch clock this year of 15 seconds with no runners on base and 20 seconds with runners.

There had been 41 pitch-clock violations across MLB in the first 50 games of the season. Of those, 29 were on pitchers, 11 on batters and one on a catcher.

Carrasco also had issues with his PitchCom device later in the first inning, leading to a brief stoppage in play.

PitchCom allows catchers to push buttons on wristbands to call for fastballs, curves, changeups and anything else, along with the location. The pitcher can hear the result on an earpiece inside his hat.

Carrasco ended up leaving the game after walking Yelich and Jesse Winker starting the fifth inning. He threw 96 pitches and allowed five runs and four hits while striking out four and walking four.