Mets vs. Diamondbacks Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 29

It’s Thursday, August 29, and the New York Mets wrap up their series this afternoon in Arizona against the Diamondbacks (76-57). The teams have split the 1st 2 games of the series.

Arizona defeated the Mets 8-5 last night thanks in large part to Corbin Carroll’s 8th inning grand slam.

The loss could well be a lethal blow for the Mets who now trail the Braves in the chase for the final Wild Card spot by 4 games.

The win keeps the Diamondbacks within 3 games of the LA Dodgers in the NL West.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Mets vs. Diamondbacks live today

● Date: Thursday, August 29, 2024

● Time: 3:40PM EST

● Site: Chase Field

● City: Phoenix, AZ

● TV/Streaming: SNY, ARID

Game odds for Mets vs. Diamondbacks

The latest odds as of Thursday morning:

● Money Line : Diamondbacks -115, Mets -105

● Spread : Diamondbacks +1.5 (-185), Mets -1.5 (+150)

● Over/Under : 9 runs

Recent team stats for Mets vs. Diamondbacks

● The Diamondbacks are 7-1 in their last 8 games and 7-3 in their last 10. Arizona is 38-27 at home this season. Their overall run differential for the season is +90.

● The Mets playoff hopes are on life support. New York is 5-5 in their last 10. The Mets are 34-31 on the road this season. Their overall run differential for the season is +32.

Probable starting pitchers for Mets vs. Diamondbacks

● Today’s pitching matchup (August 29): David Peterson vs. Ryne Nelson

○ Diamondbacks: Nelson (9-6, 4.29 ERA) has allowed 62 earned runs and 136 hits while striking out 108 over 130 innings

○ Mets: Peterson (8-1, 2.85 ERA) has allowed 27 earned runs and 76 hits while striking out 66 over 85.1 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mets vs. Diamondbacks on August 29, 2024

● Josh Bell is 4-11 with 1 HR in his career against David Peterson

● Pete Alonso is 3-5 with 2 HRs and 5 RBIs vs. Ryne Nelson

● Who’s Hot? Corbin Carroll is riding a 7-game hitting streak. He is 9-29 (.310) with 4 HRs over the 7 games.

● Who’s Not! Pete Alonso is just 3 for his last 19 (.158)

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Mets vs. Diamondbacks game

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s New York vs. Arizona game:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is strongly leaning heavily towards a play on the Diamondbacks on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Diamondbacks on the Run Line

- Total runs : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Total OVER 8.5 runs

