MLB-BEST LOS ANGELES DODGERS VISIT MIAMI MARLINS ON MLB SUNDAY LEADOFF THIS SUNDAY, AUGUST 28 LIVE AT NOON ET ON PEACOCK; PREGAME BEGINS AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK

Dodgers’ 86 Wins this Season are Most in MLB

Gaby Sanchez and Tommy Hutton Join Jason Benetti (Play-by-Play) in MLB Sunday Leadoff Booth

NBC Sports’ Ahmed Fareed Hosts Pregame Coverage on Peacock at 11:30 a.m. ET, Alongside Former MLB All-Star Nick Swisher

STAMFORD, Conn. – Aug. 25, 2022 – All-Star outfielder and 2018 American League MVP Mookie Betts and the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Miami Marlins from LoanDepot Park on MLB Sunday Leadoff live this Sunday, August 28 at Noon ET on Peacock.

The Dodgers own MLB’s best record at 86-37 and are on pace to break their franchise record of 106 wins, which was set in 2019 and matched last season.

Play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti will be joined in this week’s MLB Sunday Leadoff booth by analysts Gaby Sanchez and Tommy Hutton. Benetti will be joined in the MLB Sunday Leadoff booth each week by local analysts from the participating teams.

Sanchez, A nine-year MLB veteran and Miami native, spent five seasons with the Marlins (2008-12) and currently serves as an analyst on Bally Sports Florida. Sanchez previously served as the MLB Sunday Leadoff pre- and postgame analyst for the Mets-Marlins game on June 26.

A 12-year MLB veteran, Hutton played for the Dodgers, Phillies, Blue Jays, and Expos from 1966-81. He currently serves as a Marlins analyst for Bally Sports Florida and returns to the MLB Sunday Leadoff booth after serving as an analyst on the Mets-Marlins game on June 26.

This week’s MLB Sunday Leadoff coverage begins with the pregame show at 11:30 a.m. ET on Peacock. NBC Sports’ Ahmed Fareed is the pre- and postgame host of MLB Sunday Leadoff and also serves as the in-game reporter.

Former World Series champion Nick Swisher, who had a 12-year MLB career, returns to MLB Sunday Leadoff for the fifth time this season and will serve as this week’s pre- and postgame analyst alongside Fareed. Rob Friedman, aka PitchingNinja, will also join the pregame show to provide pitching breakdowns.

How to Watch:

Date Show Time (ET) Platform Sun., Aug. 28 MLB Sunday Leadoff Pregame 11:30 a.m. Peacock Sun., Aug. 28 Dodgers vs. Marlins Noon Peacock

Commentators:









Play by Play: Jason Benetti Analysts: Gaby Sanchez and Tommy Hutton Pre- and Postgame Host/In-game Reporter: Ahmed Fareed Pre- and Postgame Analyst: Nick Swisher



Beginning Sunday, May 8 with the debut game of MLB Sunday Leadoff, Peacock will live stream an NBC Sports-produced baseball game for 18 consecutive weeks, with start times for the first six Sunday games at 11:30 a.m. ET and the following 12 Sunday games beginning at Noon ET. Each game will feature NBC Sports-produced pregame and post-game shows on Peacock.

On each of the 18 Sundays that Peacock presents a game, it will be scheduled as the exclusive home of live MLB action until 1:30 p.m. ET that day , when the remainder of the day’s schedule will begin. Peacock was also the exclusive home of the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game – featuring top minor league prospects – which was played during All-Star Week in July at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

2022 MLB Sunday Leadoff on Peacock Game Schedule

Date Time Matchup August 28 Noon ET Los Angeles Dodgers at Miami Marlins September 4 Noon ET Toronto Blue Jays at Pittsburgh Pirates





