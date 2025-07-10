MLB plans to use robot umpire challenge system in All-Star Game next week

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Miami Heat at Chicago Bulls
Matas Buzelis, Dalton Knecht among the returning players to watch during NBA 2K26 Summer League
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 03 Duke's Mayo Bowl - Minnesota vs Virginia Tech
Minnesota extends P.J. Fleck’s contract by 1 year through 2030 with retention bonus bump
MLB: Seattle Mariners at New York Yankees
MLB plans to use robot umpire challenge system in All-Star Game

Top Clips

nbc_dps_johnsmoltzinterview_250709.jpg
Smoltz talks transition to golf from baseball
btp_stage_6_prev_raw.jpg
Polka-dot jersey will ‘come into play’ for Stage 6
Tour_21_1_raw.jpg
The Tour 21: Riding for Survival 2025, Episode 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Miami Heat at Chicago Bulls
Matas Buzelis, Dalton Knecht among the returning players to watch during NBA 2K26 Summer League
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 03 Duke's Mayo Bowl - Minnesota vs Virginia Tech
Minnesota extends P.J. Fleck’s contract by 1 year through 2030 with retention bonus bump
MLB: Seattle Mariners at New York Yankees
MLB plans to use robot umpire challenge system in All-Star Game

Top Clips

nbc_dps_johnsmoltzinterview_250709.jpg
Smoltz talks transition to golf from baseball
btp_stage_6_prev_raw.jpg
Polka-dot jersey will ‘come into play’ for Stage 6
Tour_21_1_raw.jpg
The Tour 21: Riding for Survival 2025, Episode 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

MLB plans to use robot umpire challenge system in All-Star Game next week

  
Published July 9, 2025 11:42 PM
Rafaela unlocking power potential with Red Sox
July 9, 2025 01:58 PM
Ceddanne Rafaela has homered in three of his last four games, and Eric Samulski dives into how the Boston Red Sox second-year player needs to be rostered in all fantasy formats with his combination of power and speed.

NEW YORK — Major League Baseball plans to use its robot umpire technology for ball-strike challenges in Tuesday’s All-Star Game at Atlanta, another step toward possible regular-season use next season.

MLB said Wednesday it intends to make the All-Star announcement Thursday.

Teams won 52.2% of their ball/strike challenges during the spring training test, with 617 of 1,182 challenges successful in the 288 exhibition games using the Automated Ball-Strike System. ABS was installed at 13 spring training ballparks hosting 19 teams, and an animation of the pitch was shown on video boards displaying the challenge result for spectators to see.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said last month that the ABS system was likely to be considered for regular-season use by the 11-man competition committee, which includes six management representatives.

“I do think that we’re going to pursue the possibility of change in that process and we’ll see what comes out at the end of that,” he said. “The teams are really positive about ABS. I do have that unscientific system that I use: my email traffic. And my distinct impression is that using ABS in spring training has made people more prone to complain of balls and strike calls via email to me referencing the need for ABS.”

During the 2024 regular season, 10.9% of called pitches in the strike zone were ruled balls and 6.3% of called pitches outside of the strike zone were ruled strikes, according to MLB Statcast.

MLB has been experimenting with the automated ball-strike system in the minor leagues since 2019.