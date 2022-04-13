“MLB SUNDAY LEADOFF” – PEACOCK AND NBC SPORTS REVEAL NAME AND LOGO FOR EXCLUSIVE SUNDAY MORNING BASEBALL PACKAGE

“MLB Sunday Leadoff” Begins May 8 with Boston Red Sox Hosting Chicago White Sox from Fenway Park at 11:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBC

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 13, 2022 – Peacock and NBC Sports today announced the name and logo of “MLB Sunday Leadoff,” Peacock’s exclusive Sunday morning Major League Baseball package.

Beginning on May 8, Peacock will live stream an NBC Sports-produced baseball game for 18 consecutive weeks, with start times for the first six Sunday games at 11:30 a.m. ET and the following 12 Sunday games beginning at Noon ET. Each game will feature NBC Sports-produced pregame and post-game shows on Peacock

The first MLB Sunday Leadoff game (Chicago White Sox vs. Boston Red Sox from Fenway Park on May 8 at 11:30 a.m. ET) will be simulcast on the NBC broadcast network, with the remaining 17 games available exclusively on Peacock’s premium service (full schedule below). In addition, Peacock will be the exclusive home of the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game – featuring top minor league prospects – which will be played during All-Star Week in July at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

On each of the 18 Sundays that Peacock presents a game, it will be scheduled as the exclusive home of live MLB action until 1:30 p.m. ET that day , when the remainder of the day’s schedule will begin.

Peacock’s expansive programming features live sports coverage including Sunday Night Football, Olympic Games, Premier League, Notre Dame Football, NTT IndyCar Series, and much more. Peacock Originals streaming now include Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure, Meddling, Picabo, and American Rockstars. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel which streams Peacock Original Brother from Another and staples like The Dan Patrick Show, Pro Football Talk Live, and The Rich Eisen Show.

Peacock is currently available on the Roku platform; Amazon FireTV and Fire tablets; Apple devices including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD; Google platforms and devices including Android™, Android TV™ devices, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices; Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One S and Xbox One X; Sony PlayStation4 and PlayStation 4 Pro; Samsung Smart TVs; VIZIO SmartCast™ TVs; LG Smart TVs; Comcast’s entertainment platforms including Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex, and XClass TV; and Cox’s Contour and Contour Stream Player devices. To learn more about Peacock and how to sign up, visit PeacockTV.com.

2022 MLB Sunday Leadoff on Peacock Game Schedule

Date Time Matchup May 8 11:30 a.m. ET Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox May 15 11:30 a.m. ET San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves May 22 11:30 a.m. ET St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates May 29 11:30 a.m. ET San Francisco Giants at Cincinnati Reds June 5 11:30 a.m. ET Detroit Tigers at New York Yankees June 12 11:30 a.m. ET Oakland Athletics at Cleveland Guardians June 19 Noon ET Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals June 26 Noon ET New York Mets at Miami Marlins July 3 Noon ET Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers July 10 Noon ET Los Angeles Angels at Baltimore Orioles July 17 Noon ET Kansas City Royals at Toronto Blue Jays July 24 Noon ET Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies July 31 Noon ET Detroit Tigers at Toronto Blue Jays August 7 Noon ET Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians August 14 Noon ET San Diego Padres at Washington Nationals August 21 Noon ET Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians August 28 Noon ET Los Angeles Dodgers at Miami Marlins September 4 Noon ET Toronto Blue Jays at Pittsburgh Pirates

