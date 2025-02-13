 Skip navigation
Report: Nick Pivetta agrees to 4-year, $55 million contract with San Diego Padres

  
Published February 12, 2025 11:50 PM
Verducci's potential changes to HOF voting process
January 22, 2025 03:10 PM
Tom Verducci's not surprised at the three players that comprise the Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2025, highlighting the percentage jump for Billy Wagner, sharing why Ichiro as non-unanimous isn't a big deal, and more.

Nick Pivetta became the last of the high-profile free agent pitchers to reach an agreement this offseason, a backloaded four-year, $55 million contract with the San Diego Padres, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal was subject to a successful physical.

Pivetta gets a $3 million signing bonus and salaries of $1 million this year, $19 million in 2026, $14 million in 2027 and $18 million in 2028.

He can opt out after the 2026 and 2027 seasons to become a free agent again. He would have received $23 million if he ends the deal after two seasons and $37 million if he cuts it short after three.

A right-hander who’s set to turn 32, Pivetta was 6-12 with a 4.14 ERA in 26 starts and one relief appearance last year for Boston. He turned down a $21.05 million qualifying offer from the Red Sox.

Pivetta is 56-71 with a 4.76 ERA in eight major league seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies (2017-20) and Red Sox, who acquired him in an August 2020 trade. His four-seam fastball averaged 93.9 mph and he threw it 48.6% of the time, mixing it with sweepers (25.7%), curveballs (16.3%), cutters (5.9%) and sliders (3.4%).

With the brothers and wife of late owner Peter Seidler fighting for control of the team, the Padres have had a rather quiet offseason, adding outfielders Jason Heyward and Connor Joe. San Diego was a finalist for Japanese right-hander Roki Sasaki, who signed with the rival Los Angeles Dodgers.

Because Pivetta turned down a qualifying offer, Boston will receive an extra pick before the third round of the amateur draft in July and the Padres will lose their second-highest selection, currently No. 64, along with $500,000 in international signing bonus pool allocation for 2026.