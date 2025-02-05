 Skip navigation
Orioles add OF Ramón Laureano on one-year, $4 million deal with team option for 2026

  
Published February 5, 2025 01:12 PM
MLB: Playoffs- Atlanta Braves at San Diego Padres

Oct 1, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; Atlanta Braves outfielder Ramón Laureano (18) attempts to make a catch against the San Diego Padres during the eighth inning in game one of the Wildcard round for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Denis Poroy/Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

BALTIMORE — Ramón Laureano and Baltimore agreed Tuesday on a $4 million, one-year contract in another addition to the Orioles’ increasingly crowded outfield.

The deal includes a team option for 2026. The 30-year-old hit .259 with 11 home runs and 33 RBIs last year for Atlanta and Cleveland.

Baltimore lost right fielder Anthony Santander to free agency, but the Orioles have added Tyler O’Neill, Dylan Carlson and now Laureano to their outfield — which also includes holdovers Cedric Mullins, Colton Cowser and Heston Kjerstad. There is some platoon potential now. O’Neill, Carlson and Laureano each has posted a significantly higher OPS in his career against lefties, while Mullins and Cowser have been better against right-handers.

There’s also the possibility the Orioles could use one of their excess outfielders in a trade for more starting pitching. Mullins can become a free agent after this season.