Padres vs. Dodgers Game 5 prediction: Odds, expert picks, pitching matchup, betting trends, and stats

Eight pitchers took the mound for the LA Dodgers and each held what had been a hot-hitting Padres’ lineup in check as the Dodgers forced a Game 5 against San Diego with an 8-0 win on Wednesday night.

None of the eight pitchers threw more than 30 pitches and none of the eight was responsible for getting more than five outs. It was the definition of a bullpen game. Evan Phillips was credited with the win for the Dodgers. He was the fifth pitcher to take the mound Wednesday night for LA finishing the fifth inning.

Offensively, Mookie Betts set the tone with a home run in the top of the first inning and every starter for the Dodgers with the exception of Chris Taylor managed at least 1 hit.

The Padres had seven hits and left nine runners on base but could not solve the parade of Dodgers’ pitchers. Dylan Cease pitched on short rest for San Diego. He took the loss getting just five outs allowing three runs on four hits.

It sets up a Game 5 Friday night at Chavez Ravine with the winner advancing to the National League Championship series against the New York Mets. Yu Darvish will be on the mound to start for San Diego while the Dodgers have yet to announce their pitching plans.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Padres @ Dodgers – Game 5

● Date: Friday, October 11, 2024

● Time: 8:08 PM ET

● Site: Dodger Stadium

● City: Los Angeles, CA

● TV/Streaming: FOX

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Game odds for Padres @ Dodgers – Game 5

The latest odds as of Thursday:

● Moneyline: San Diego Padres (+120), Los Angeles Dodgers (-140)

● Spread: Padres +1.5 (-185), Dodgers -1.5 (+150)

● Total: 7.5

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Probable starting pitchers for Padres @ Dodgers – Game 5

● Friday’s pitching matchup (October 11): TBD vs. Yu Darvish

○ Padres: Darvish – won Game 2 of this series to even it at one game apiece. Threw 7 innings of 3-hit ball allowing 1 run and striking out 3.

○ Dodgers: TBD – if the Dodgers decide to make it a bullpen game, they take some confidence into the game knowing their pen has not allowed a run in the last 12 innings.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Padres @ Dodgers - Game 5

The 8-0 win was the largest shutout win in Dodgers’ playoff history.

Freddie Freeman’s status (ankle) for Game 5 is uncertain at this time.

Mookie Betts now has home runs in each of the last two games.

Shohei Ohtani is hitting .250 in the series after going 1-3 in Game 4.

Fernando Tatis, Jr. had one of the Padres seven hits in Game 4 and since September 1 st , Tatis has at least 1 hit in 22 of 28 games.

, Tatis has at least 1 hit in 22 of 28 games. Each of the Padres’ last 4 home games against the Dodgers have gone OVER the Total

Playoff History for San Diego and Los Angeles

Padres: San Diego now owns a record of 22-34 in their postseason history. They have reached the World Series twice and lost both in 1984 and 1998.

Dodgers: LA owns an all-time playoff record of 11,551-10,211. They have won 7 World Series crowns – 1959, 1963, 1965, 1981, 1988, and 2020.

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for Game 5 of the series between Los Angeles and San Diego

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Game 5 of Padres @ Dodgers:

Moneyline : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Dodgers on the Moneyline

NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Dodgers on the Moneyline Spread : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Dodgers on the Run Line

NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Dodgers on the Run Line Total Runs : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Total OVER 7.5 Runs

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and total picks for each of the games on today’s calendar!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

