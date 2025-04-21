 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Former No. 1 picks Mize and Torkelson are giving the AL-Central-leading Tigers a boost, finally
Tennis: Miami Open
Djokovic returns to Madrid seeking his 100th tour-level title
NCAA Basketball: Duke at North Carolina
North Carolina guard Ian Jackson transfers to St. John’s to play in hometown for Rick Pitino

Top Clips

nbc_pl_totgoalricharlison_250421.jpg
Richarlison gives Spurs late hope against Forest
nbc_roto_saintsqb_250421.jpg
Saints reportedly ‘hot and heavy’ on QB Dart
nbc_roto_jeantyraiders_250421.jpg
Raiders reportedly ‘in love’ with BSU’s Jeanty

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Former No. 1 picks Mize and Torkelson are giving the AL-Central-leading Tigers a boost, finally
Tennis: Miami Open
Djokovic returns to Madrid seeking his 100th tour-level title
NCAA Basketball: Duke at North Carolina
North Carolina guard Ian Jackson transfers to St. John’s to play in hometown for Rick Pitino

Top Clips

nbc_pl_totgoalricharlison_250421.jpg
Richarlison gives Spurs late hope against Forest
nbc_roto_saintsqb_250421.jpg
Saints reportedly ‘hot and heavy’ on QB Dart
nbc_roto_jeantyraiders_250421.jpg
Raiders reportedly ‘in love’ with BSU’s Jeanty

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Patriots’ Day Traffic? No thank you. Red Sox’ Walker Buehler spends night at hotel for early start

  
Published April 21, 2025 04:34 PM

BOSTON — Walker Buehler wasn’t taking any chances with the early start.

Instead of getting up and figuring out what roads may have been closed along the Boston Marathon route, he took his family to a nearby hotel to get ready for his Monday morning start.

“I stayed at a hotel last night, just so that I kind of didn’t have to worry too much about it,” he said after Boston’s 4-2 victory over the White Sox in its annual Patriots’ Day game.

“My wife and kids stayed with me and everything was kind of normal for us,” he said. “We’re all kind of used to sleeping in hotels, so we’re all good.”

Wearing a white home jersey with red letters spelled out “Boston” across the front — a jersey inspired after the city rallied in the Red Sox’s first game following the Boston Marathon bombings in 2013 — Buehler threw his first pitch at 11:11 a.m. on a chilly morning at Fenway Park.

“I had all my stuff done,” he said of the move from his nearby Newton home. “I took an iPad home and read it last night, where I typically do. I scouted their whole lineup and every guy on the bench.”

Buehler gave up a run in the first inning before going the next six scoreless, holding Chicago to four hits while striking out nine and walking three in his 100-pitch outing.

He said he set his alarm for 6:45 a.m. and got to the park at 7:15. It was the earliest game he’d pitched in since Double-A in 2017, he recalled, when he was in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ farm system.

“Against Jack Flaherty, SpongeBob Squarepants Day, that we faced each other in,” he said, smiling. “I was thinking about that earlier.”