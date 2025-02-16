 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Zozo Championship 2024 - Previews
Report: Xander Schauffele targeting Bay Hill return
IMG_5407.jpg
Florida State freshman, just days after burning redshirt, sizzles in debut
The Genesis Invitational 2025 - Final Round
Genesis Invitational 2025 prize money: Extra payout to winner of $20 million purse

Top Clips

tiger_new_mpx.jpg
Tiger provides several updates at Torrey Pines
nbc_golf_pgachamphls_250216.jpg
Highlights: Leonard victorious at Chubb Classic
nbc_golf_scottieintv_250216.jpg
Scheffler trying to stay patient with himself

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Zozo Championship 2024 - Previews
Report: Xander Schauffele targeting Bay Hill return
IMG_5407.jpg
Florida State freshman, just days after burning redshirt, sizzles in debut
The Genesis Invitational 2025 - Final Round
Genesis Invitational 2025 prize money: Extra payout to winner of $20 million purse

Top Clips

tiger_new_mpx.jpg
Tiger provides several updates at Torrey Pines
nbc_golf_pgachamphls_250216.jpg
Highlights: Leonard victorious at Chubb Classic
nbc_golf_scottieintv_250216.jpg
Scheffler trying to stay patient with himself

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Paul DeJong agrees to a $1 million, 1-year contract with the Nationals

  
Published February 16, 2025 02:12 PM
Fantasy 1B ranks: Vladdy, Harper lead thin group
January 29, 2025 03:10 PM
Eric Samulski dives into first base rankings for 2025 fantasy baseball drafts, explaining where managers can find value in a position group that isn't as deep as prior seasons.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Former All-Star infielder Paul DeJong and the Washington Nationals have agreed to a $1 million, one-year contract.

DeJong can earn an additional $600,000 in performance bonuses.

An All-Star in 2019, DeJong hit .227 with 24 homers and 56 RBIs last year for the Chicago White Sox and Kansas City, which acquired him on July 30.

He has a .229 average with 140 homers and 400 RBIs in eight seasons with St. Louis (2017-23), Toronto (2023), San Francisco (2023), the White Sox and Royals.

The Nationals announced the agreement Sunday. Right-hander Josiah Gray was placed on the 60-day injured list.