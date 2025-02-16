 Skip navigation
Paul DeJong agrees to a 1-year, $1 million contract with the Nationals

  
Published February 16, 2025 02:12 PM
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Former All-Star infielder Paul DeJong and the Washington Nationals have agreed to a one-year, $1 million contract.

DeJong can earn an additional $600,000 in performance bonuses.

An All-Star in 2019, DeJong hit .227 with 24 homers and 56 RBIs last year for the Chicago White Sox and Kansas City, which acquired him on July 30.

He has a .229 average with 140 homers and 400 RBIs in eight seasons with St. Louis (2017-23), Toronto (2023), San Francisco (2023), the White Sox and Royals.

The Nationals announced the agreement. Right-hander Josiah Gray was placed on the 60-day injured list.