Paul Skenes and the Pirates vs. Marlins Best bets: Odds, recent stats, and trends for September 9

It’s Monday, September 9th and tonight Paul Skenes and the Pittsburgh Pirates (67-76) host the Miami Marlins (54-89) in the 1st of a 3-game series at PNC Park in the Steel City.

The rookie Skenes takes the mound for the Bucs looking to further his case for the National League Rookie of the Year award. The Pirates knocked off the Nationals yesterday to salvage one game of their three this weekend against Washington.

Offense dominated the weekend as the Marlins took 2 of 3 from the Phillies. Philadelphia took the series opener 16-2 Friday night. Miami took the next 2 outscoring Philly 19-6 in the process.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Marlins vs. Pirates - live today

● Date: Monday, September 9, 2024

● Time: 6:40PM EST

● Site: PNC Park

● City: Pittsburgh, PA

● TV/Streaming: BSFL, SNP

Game odds for Marlins vs. Pirates

The latest odds as of Monday afternoon:

● Moneyline : Marlins +225, Pirates -275

● Spread : Marlins +1.5 (+105), Pirates -1.5 (-125)

● Over/Under : 7.5 runs

Recent team stats for Marlins vs. Pirates

● Following yesterday’s win, Miami is 6-4 in their last 10 games. They are 26-42 on the road this season. Their overall run differential for the season is now a wow! at -192.

● The Pirates are 5-5 in their last 10 games. They are 34-38 at PNC Park. Their overall run differential for the season is -50.

● Who’s Hot? Pirates 2B Nick Gonzales is hitting .300 (9-30) in the month of September

● Who’s Not! Pirates OF Bryan Reynolds is hitting just 5-31 (.161) in the month of September

Probable starting pitchers for Miami vs. Pittsburgh

● Today’s pitching matchup (September 9): Valente Bellozo vs. Paul Skenes

○ Marlins: Bellozo (2-2, 3.78 ERA) has allowed 20 earned runs and 44 hits while striking out 33 over 47.2 innings

○ Pirates: Skenes (9-2, 2.13 ERA) has allowed 27 earned runs and 82 hits while striking out 142 over 114 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Marlins vs. Pirates on September 9, 2024

● Neither side has faced either of these rookie starting pitchers

● The Pirates have won 5 straight against the Marlins and covered the Run Line in each of the 5

● Each of the last 4 games between these teams has gone OVER the Game Total

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Marlins vs. Pirates game

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Pirates on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Pirates on the Run Line

- Total Runs : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Total OVER of 7.5 runs

