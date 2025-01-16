 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Lansing State Journal
One year after gunshot wound, Jeremy Fears Jr. leading resurgent No. 12 Michigan State
nbc_rtf_whenndhasball_250116.jpg
Notre Dame’s independence makes more sense than ever in the 12-team Playoff era
Dakar Rally 2025
Brock Heger wins SSV title in Dakar Rally debut to maintain U.S. streak; Yazeed Al-Rajhi takes overall

Top Clips

nbc_pft_caseforunderdogs_250117.jpg
Making the case for underdog Rams, Bills
nbc_pft_vrabelpatriots_250117.jpg
Vrabel brings ‘accountability’ to Patriots
nbc_pft_texkcimpact_250117.jpg
How HOU beating KC can impact BAL-BUF game

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Lansing State Journal
One year after gunshot wound, Jeremy Fears Jr. leading resurgent No. 12 Michigan State
nbc_rtf_whenndhasball_250116.jpg
Notre Dame’s independence makes more sense than ever in the 12-team Playoff era
Dakar Rally 2025
Brock Heger wins SSV title in Dakar Rally debut to maintain U.S. streak; Yazeed Al-Rajhi takes overall

Top Clips

nbc_pft_caseforunderdogs_250117.jpg
Making the case for underdog Rams, Bills
nbc_pft_vrabelpatriots_250117.jpg
Vrabel brings ‘accountability’ to Patriots
nbc_pft_texkcimpact_250117.jpg
How HOU beating KC can impact BAL-BUF game

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Peña, 17-year-old Dominican shortstop, signs with Mets for $5 million bonus

  
Published January 16, 2025 02:14 PM

Elian Peña, a shortstop from the Dominican Republic who turned 17 in October, agreed to a $5 million bonus with the New York Mets on Wednesday that was the largest amount on the first day of the 2025 international signing period.

Peña was rated the No. 3 prospect in the international class for this year by MLB.com behind Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki, who must agree to a deal by Jan. 23, and Dominican shortstop Josuar De Jesus Gonzalez, who agreed with the San Francisco Giants at $2,997,500.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres and Toronto Blue Jays, all hoping to sign Sasaki, did not finalize any contracts with bonuses of more than $10,000, which count against their signing bonus pools. Just half of the 30 teams finalized deals of more than $10,000 in the opening hours of the signing period.

“It just created uncertainty for teams and certainly created uncertainty for some players,” Detroit Tigers assistant general manager Rob Metzler said. “Certainly the 2025 signing period has had more uncertainty than others.”

Dominican outfielder Cris Rodriguez, ranked fourth, signed with Detroit for $3,197,500, and Andrew Salas, a shortstop and outfielder ranked fifth, signed with Miami for $3.7 million. Salas was born in the U.S. and moved to Venezuela.