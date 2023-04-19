 Skip navigation
Pirates 1B Ji-Man Choi out 8 weeks with left Achilles strain

  
Published April 19, 2023 12:51 PM
MLB: Houston Astros at Pittsburgh Pirates

Apr 10, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Ji Man Choi (91) circles the bases on a solo home run against the Houston Astros during the second inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

DENVER - Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Ji-Man Choi will miss the next eight weeks with a left Achilles tendon strain, the team announced Wednesday ahead of its series finale against the Colorado Rockies.

Choi was scratched from the lineup prior to Friday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals with what the team described as “left posterior ankle discomfort.”

The 31-year-old is expected to be in a walking boot for several weeks before resuming light baseball activities.

Choi is batting just .125 this season, but had improved in the final three games before his injury by going .231 with two home runs.

He was acquired by the Pirates in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays in November and signed to a $4.65 million contract after losing an arbitration case.

Carlos Santana has served as Pittsburgh’s primary first baseman this season, with a 2.46 average, 10 RBI and two home runs.