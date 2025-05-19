 Skip navigation
Pirates pitcher Jared Jones to be examined again after setback in recovery from strained elbow

  
May 19, 2025

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Jared Jones will be re-examined after a setback in is recovery from a strained ligament in his right elbow.

Jones, 23, had been on a throwing program as he made his way back from an elbow strain he sustained in mid-March. The Pirates said the initial exam of Jones showed that his elbow was stable and the club opted to shut him down for six weeks. He began throwing by playing catch in late April, with the potential to return to the mound after the All-Star break.

Jones went 6-8 with a 4.14 ERA in 22 starts during his rookie season in 2024, though he did miss time with a lat injury.

The Pirates had anticipated Jones being in a fixture in the starting rotation next to 2024 NL Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes. Instead, there’s a chance Jones could miss all of 2025 and a significant portion of 2026 if Tommy John surgery is recommended.