 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Duke at Virginia
Flagg has 17 points and 14 rebounds as No. 3 Duke beats Virginia 80-62
Arizona Diamondbacks v Cleveland Guardians - Game One
Report: Diamondbacks, Geraldo Perdomo agree to four-year, $45M deal that begins in 2026
NCAA Womens Basketball: Duke at Notre Dame
Hidalgo scores 19 points as No. 1 Notre Dame uses strong second half to beat No. 11 Duke 64-59

Top Clips

Chase_Sexton.jpg
Debating common vs. silly mistakes in Supercross
nbc_moto_t24_cooperwebb_251702.jpg
Is 450SX title Webb’s to lose after Detroit win?
max_levi_red_flag.jpg
Villopoto: Anstie ‘robbed’ of Detroit 250SX win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Duke at Virginia
Flagg has 17 points and 14 rebounds as No. 3 Duke beats Virginia 80-62
Arizona Diamondbacks v Cleveland Guardians - Game One
Report: Diamondbacks, Geraldo Perdomo agree to four-year, $45M deal that begins in 2026
NCAA Womens Basketball: Duke at Notre Dame
Hidalgo scores 19 points as No. 1 Notre Dame uses strong second half to beat No. 11 Duke 64-59

Top Clips

Chase_Sexton.jpg
Debating common vs. silly mistakes in Supercross
nbc_moto_t24_cooperwebb_251702.jpg
Is 450SX title Webb’s to lose after Detroit win?
max_levi_red_flag.jpg
Villopoto: Anstie ‘robbed’ of Detroit 250SX win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Rangers add reliever Luke Jackson on a 1-year contract

  
Published February 17, 2025 11:00 PM
Samson on his worst Opening Day starting pitchers
January 29, 2025 01:08 PM
Former Miami Marlins president David Samson reflects on his worst seasons at the helm, including his least inspiring Opening Day starting pitcher.

SURPRISE, Ariz. — Free agent reliever Luke Jackson has signed a one-year deal with the Texas Rangers, his original team announced Monday.

The Rangers picked Jackson 45th overall in the 2010 amateur draft and the right-hander made his big league debut for them in 2015. Jackson made 15 appearances for Texas before getting traded to Atlanta after the 2016 season.

Texas made room on its roster by putting reliever Josh Sborz on the 60-day injured list. The right-hander, who had the save in the Rangers’ World Series-clinching game in Game 5 at Arizona in 2023, is rehabbing from right shoulder surgery in November. He was 2-2 with a 3.86 ERA in 17 appearances last season.

Jackson finished last season with Atlanta, going 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA in 16 appearances. The Braves reacquired him in a deadline trade after he had gone 4-2 with a 5.40 in 36 games for San Francisco.

The 33-year-old has a 22-11 career record with 19 saves and a 4.24 ERA in 338 games - all in relief - for the Rangers (2015-16), the Braves (2017-21, 2024) and Giants (2023-24). He won a World Series with the Braves in 2021 and then missed the 2022 season after Tommy John surgery.