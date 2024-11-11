 Skip navigation
Rays’ Wander Franco, who awaits sexual abuse trial, arrested in parking lot altercation involving guns

  
Published November 11, 2024
SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco was involved in an armed altercation in a parking lot in the Dominican Republic countryside and was arrested, police said Monday.

Meregirdo Espinosa, a Dominican police spokesman, told The Associated Press it happened in San Juan de la Maguana, a city that is 116 miles (187 kilometers) west of Dominican Republic capital Santo Domingo. Franco was arrested Sunday. Another man and a woman were also detained, police said.

Espinosa didn’t specify who, but said some men in the altercation were carrying firearms.

The 23-year-old Franco is yet to stand trial Dec. 12 in the northern province of Puerto Plata in a sexual abuse case involving a 14-year-old girl. He was also charged with sexual and commercial exploitation against a minor, and human trafficking.

Franco was conditionally released Jan. 5, four days after his arrest on the abuse allegations.

Franco, who has refused to speak to the media, has said about the case: “Everything is in God’s hands.”

Franco was in the midst of his third major league season when his career was halted in August 2023. He agreed to an 11-year, $182 million contract in November 2021.

Tampa Bay placed him on the restricted list on July 10, cutting off the pay he had been receiving while on administrative leave.