Red Sox vs. Mets Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for September 4

It’s Wednesday, September 4, and the New York Mets (75-64) will look to make it a clean sweep over the Boston Red Sox (70-69) when the teams take the field tonight in Flushing, NY.

Three Mets went yard last night. Francisco Lindor, Mark Vientos, and Pete Alonso smacked home runs and David Peterson improved to 9-1 as the Mets won their 6th in a row to remain ½ game behind the Braves in the National League Wild Card race

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Red Sox vs. Mets live today

● Date: Wednesday, September 4, 2024

● Time: 7:10PM EST

● Site: Citi Field

● City: Flushing, NY

● TV/Streaming: NESN, SNY

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Game odds for Red Sox vs. Mets

The latest odds as of Wednesday afternoon:

● Money Line : Red Sox -110, Mets -110

● Spread : Red Sox -1.5 (+155), Mets +1.5 (-190)

● Over/Under : 8 runs

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insights weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Recent team stats for Red Sox vs. Mets

● The Sox have lost 4 straight and are 3-7 in their last 10. Boston is 39-31 away from Fenway Park this season. Their overall run differential for the season has fallen to +0.

● The Mets have won 6 straight and are 8-2 in their last 10. The Mets are 37-33 at Citi Field this season. Their overall run differential for the season has climbed to +49.

Probable starting pitchers for Red Sox vs. Mets

● Today’s pitching matchup (September 4): Tanner Houck vs. Tylor Megill

○ Red Sox: Houck (8-9, 3.12 ERA) has allowed 57 earned runs and 146 hits while striking out 143 over 164.2 innings

○ Mets: Megill (3-5, 4.82 ERA) has allowed 28 earned runs and 50 hits while striking out 61 over 52.1 innings

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Boston vs. New York on September 4, 2024

● New York is 6-0 ATS during their 6-game winning streak

● The Mets hit the OVER last night for the 1st time during this 6-game winning streak

● Who’s Hot? The M-V-P chants continue to grow louder for Francisco Lindor. The shortstop has now collected at least one hit in 14 straight games (21-54) with an average of .389 in those 14.

● Who’s Not! Rafael Devers is without a hit in this crucial series and is just 1 for his last 21 (.048)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Mets vs. Red Sox game

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Boston vs New York game:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Mets on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Mets on the Run Line

- Total runs : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Total OVER 8 runs

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and total picks for each of the games on today’s calendar!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)