Red Sox vs. Orioles Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 16

It’s Friday, August 16, and the Boston Red Sox (63-57) and Baltimore Orioles (72-50) continue their series this evening at Camden Yards.

Baltimore won the series opener 5-1 as Zach Eflin won his 4th game in 4 starts since arriving at the Trade Deadline. Gunnar Henderson (31) and Cedric Mullins (13) each went deep for the O’s.

With the win, Baltimore moved into a 1st place tie with the idle New York Yankees while the Red Sox dropped to 2½ games behind the Kansas City Royals in the race for the final Wild Card spot.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Red Sox vs. Orioles live today

● Date: Friday, August 16, 2024

● Time: 7:05PM EST

● Site: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

● City: Baltimore, MD

● TV/Streaming: NESN, MASN

Game odds for Red Sox vs. Orioles

The latest odds as of Friday morning:

● Moneyline : Red Sox +185, Orioles -225

● Spread : Red Sox +1.5 (-110), Orioles -1.5 (-110)

● Over/Under : 8.5 runs

Recent team stats for Red Sox vs. Orioles

● Boston has now lost 2 in a row. They are now just 4-6 in their last 10. Despite the loss last night, the Red Sox still sport a strong road record of 34-25 this season. Their overall run differential for the season is +21.

● The Orioles have won their last 2 giving up a single run in each game. Baltimore is 6-4 in their last 10. They are now 36-26 at Camden Yards. Baltimore’s overall run differential for the season is +94.

Probable starting pitchers for Boston vs. Baltimore

● Today’s pitching matchup (August 16): Cooper Criswell vs. Corbin Burnes

○ Red Sox: Criswell (4-4, 4.02 ERA) has allowed 32 earned runs and 72 hits while striking out 56 over 71.2 innings

○ Orioles: Burnes (12-4, 2.71 ERA) has allowed 45 earned runs and 122 hits while striking out 137 over 149.2 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Red Sox vs. Orioles on August 16, 2024

● Baltimore is 6-4 on the Run Line in their last 10

● Boston is 1-7 on the Run Line in their last 8

● Over their last 8 games, Boston hitters are striking out an average of 9.78 times per game

● Who’s Hot? After a brutal start to August, Cedric Mullins is 3-6 (.500) over his last 4 games

● Who’s Not! Rafael Devers is hitting just .208 (5-24) in his last 8 games

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s Red Sox vs. Orioles game

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Red Sox vs. Orioles game:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on Orioles on the Run Line

- Total runs : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Total OVER 8.5 runs

