Red Sox vs. Orioles Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 18

It’s Sunday, August 18, and the Boston Red Sox (65-57) and Baltimore Orioles (72-52) conclude their 4-game series this afternoon at Camden Yards.

The Red Sox have rebounded after losing the opener with wins the past 2 days including 5-1 last night. Brayan Bello gave up just 2 hits over 6 innings for Boston and Rafael Devers went yard to lead the Sox to the win.

With the loss, Baltimore remained a game behind the Yankees in the American League East while the Red Sox win kept them within 2½ games of the Kansas City Royals in the race for the final Wild Card spot.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Red Sox vs. Orioles live today

● Date: Sunday, August 18, 2024

● Time: 1:35PM EST

● Site: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

● City: Baltimore, MD

● TV/Streaming: NESN, MASN, MLBN

Game odds for Red Sox vs. Orioles

The latest odds as of Sunday morning:

● Moneyline : Red Sox +115, Orioles -135

● Spread : Red Sox +1.5 (-185), Orioles -1.5 (+150)

● Over/Under : 9.5 runs

Recent team stats for Red Sox vs. Orioles

● Boston’s win was their 2nd straight over the O’s. Their road record is 36-25 this season. Their overall run differential for the season is +27.

● The Orioles have given up 17 runs in their last 2 games. Baltimore is 5-5 in their last 10. They are now 36-28 at Camden Yards. Baltimore’s overall run differential for the season is +88.

Probable starting pitchers for Boston vs. Baltimore

● Today’s pitching matchup (August 18): Kutter Crawford vs. Albert Suarez

○ Red Sox: Crawford (8-9, 4.21 ERA) has allowed 64 earned runs and 117 hits while striking out 129 over 136.2 innings

○ Orioles: Suarez (5-4, 3.39 ERA) has allowed 34 earned runs and 84 hits while striking out 72 over 90.1 innings

● In 3 August starts, Crawford has yet to make it out of the 6th inning allowing at least 4 earned runs in each of the three outings.

● Suarez has not given up an earned run in his last two outings (11.2 innings) but Baltimore has not won either of those starts.

● Who’s Hot? Anthony Santander is 3-11 (.364) with 1 HR and 2 RBIs in his career against Crawford.

● Who’s Not! Gunnar Henderson is 1-8 (.125) in his career against Crawford. That one hit was a home run, however.

Expert picks & predictions for Sunday’s Red Sox vs. Orioles game

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Red Sox vs. Orioles game:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on Baltimore on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Orioles on the Run Line

- Total runs : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Total OVER of 9.5 runs

