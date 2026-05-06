Reds’ Emilio Pagán carted off with an apparent left hamstring injury against the Cubs

CHICAGO — Cincinnati Reds closer Emilio Pagán is headed to the injured list after he crumpled to the ground and was carted off the field with a left hamstring injury in the ninth inning of a 3-2, 10-inning loss to the Chicago Cubs.

Manager Terry Francona said the team will have a better idea about the extent of the injury after the right-hander undergoes goes scans.

“He is such an integral part of what we do,” Francona said. “He’s struggling right now, and we’ve got to be there for him.”

Pagán, who has six saves this season, entered the game with the score tied at 2. As he followed through on the first pitch he delivered to Nico Hoerner, Pagán hopped off the mound in pain and then went to the ground, clutching his left hamstring. He lay there until Reds training and medical staff arrived.

When Pagán was helped back to his feet, he was unable to step on his left leg and was helped into a cart.

Reds righty Jose Franco replaced Pagán and walked Hoerner, but ultimately got out of the inning unscathed to send the game to the 10th.

Pagán has had a difficult start to this season with a 6.43 ERA and three blown save chances in 14 innings pitched. He was unable to protect a one-run lead on Monday night, allowing two runs, including a game-winning solo home run to Michael Conforto in a 5-4 Cubs victory.

Pagán tweaked the same hamstring on the final pitch of the Reds’ 2-1 win over the San Francisco Giants. The next day, he said it wasn’t as serious as he’d feared.

“I just went and saw him,” Francona said. “He said he hadn’t felt it. He said he warmed up fine. He goes ‘I would never do that.’ I believe him.”