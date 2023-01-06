 Skip navigation
Reds release Mike Moustakas with $22 million left on deal

  
Published January 6, 2023 05:02 AM
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates

Aug 21, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Mike Moustakas (9) rounds the bases after hitting a two run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

CINCINNATI -- Mike Moustakas was released by the Cincinnati Reds with $22 million remaining on his contract.

The veteran infielder was designated for assignment Dec. 22 when the team signed catcher Curt Casali.

The 34-year-old Moustakas batted .214 with seven homers and 25 RBIs in 78 games for the Reds last season.

The three-time All-Star was drafted second overall by Kansas City in 2007 and signed a four-year, $64 million contract with Cincinnati in December 2019. He is a .247 career hitter with 203 homers and 635 RBIs in 12 major league seasons with the Royals, Brewers and Reds.

Cincinnati went 62-100 last year, losing 100 games for the first time since 1982.