Reds vs. Pirates Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 22

It’s Thursday, August 22, and the Cincinnati Reds (62-65) are in the Steel City for a weekend series against the Pittsburgh Pirates (59-67) at PNC Park.

This is a matchup of two teams that were in the playoff hunt up until the beginning of August, but each team’s record has gone south this month and all but eliminated them from postseason consideration.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Reds vs. Pirates live today

● Date: Thursday, August 22, 2024

● Time: 6:40PM EST

● Site: PNC Park

● City: Pittsburgh, PA

● TV/Streaming: BSOH, SNP

Game odds for Reds vs. Pirates

The latest odds as of Thursday morning:

● Money Line : Reds +130, Pirates -155

● Spread : Reds +1.5 (-175), Pirates -1.5 (+145)

● Over/Under : 7.5 runs

Recent team stats for Reds vs. Pirates

● The Reds sit in 4th place in the National League’s Central division. They are 6-4 in their last 10 games. Cincinnati is 31-31 on the road this season. Their overall run differential for the season is +30.

● The Pirates occupy 5th place in the NL Central and are 3-7 in their last 10 games. They are 29-32 at PNC Park. Pittsburgh has an overall run differential of -29.

Probable starting pitchers for Cincinnati vs. Pittsburgh

● Today’s pitching matchup (August 22): Nick Lodolo vs. Paul Skenes

○ Reds: Lodolo (9-5, 4.55 ERA) has allowed 56 earned runs and 99 hits while striking out 113 over 110.2 innings

○ Pirates: Skenes (7-2, 2.30 ERA) has allowed 25 earned runs and 71 hits while striking out 121 over 98 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Reds vs. Pirates on August 22, 2024

● Elly De La Cruz is 2-3 (.667) in his career against the rookie, Paul Skenes

● Bryan Reynolds is 4-9 (.444) in his career vs. Nick Lodolo

● The Pirates are 4-14 overall in August. That said, they are 5-1 on the Run Line in their last 6 games

● The Reds are 4-0-1 to the OVER in their last 5 games

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Reds vs. Pirates game

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Reds vs. Pirates game:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Pirates on the Run Line

- Total runs : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Total OVER 7.5 runs

