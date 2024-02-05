 Skip navigation
NHL All-Star Game
Trade deadline, MVP race and more outdoor hockey are on tap for the 2nd half of the NHL season
Bahrain Championship presented by Bapco Energies - Day Four
Frittelli closes strong to win Bahrain Championship
Noah Lyles
Noah Lyles crushes personal best and is coming for all the Olympic medals

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
oly_atm60m_boston_noahlyles_240204.jpg
Lyles sprints to personal best in men’s 60m
oly_atm60h_boston_grantholloway_240204.jpg
Holloway runs world-leading time in men’s 60mH
nbc_cbb_purduewisconisn_240204.jpg
MBB Highlights: Purdue tops Wisconsin in Madison

Reliever José Cisnero and Los Angeles Angels agree to 1-year, $1.75 million deal

  
Published February 4, 2024 07:04 PM
MLB: Houston Astros at Detroit Tigers

Aug 26, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Jose Cisnero (67) pitches in the eighth inning against the Houston Astros at Comerica Park.

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Reliever José Cisnero and the Los Angeles Angels agreed Saturday to a one-year, $1.75 million contract.

A right-hander who turns 35 on April 11, Cisnero was 3-4 with two saves and a 5.31 ERA in 63 games last year in his fifth season with Detroit, striking out 70 and walking 25 in 59 1/3 innings. He allowed a career-high 10 home runs, up from six in 2022.

Cisnero averaged 94.4 mph with his fastball, up from 93.4 mph in 2022 but down from 96.4 mph in 2019.

He is a 13-17 with a 3.99 ERA in seven seasons with the Houston Astros (2013-14) and the Tigers (2019-23), striking out 275 and walking 130 in 259 1/3 innings.

Cisnero had Tommy John surgery on May 28, 2014, then pitched for Mexico’s Sultanes de Monterrey and the independent New Jersey Jackals in 2016.

Infielder Livan Soto was designated for assignment to open a roster spot. Soto made his big league debut in September 2022 and hit .400 (22 for 55) with one homer and nine RBIs in 18 games. He batted .222 (2 for 9) in four games with the Angels last May and June while hitting .237 with nine homers and 47 RBIs in 110 games at Triple-A Salt Lake and Double-A Rocket City.