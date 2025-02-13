 Skip navigation
Right-hander Cal Quantrill agrees to $3.5 million, 1-year deal with Marlins

  
Dan Patrick believes that if someone has the "honor" to cast votes for the Baseball Hall of Fame then the process should be public and there needs to be an explanation why someone did or didn't vote for a certain person.

MIAMI — Right-hander Cal Quantrill and the Miami Marlins agreed Wednesday to a $3.5 million, one-year contract.

Quantrill can earn an additional $500,000 in performance bonuses.

He went 8-11 with a 4.98 ERA over 29 starts with Colorado last season, leading the club in wins and ranking third on the pitching staff in starts, innings and strikeouts (110). It was his most starts since 2022 with Cleveland after making only 19 starts in 2023.

Selected by San Diego with the eighth pick in the 2016 amateur draft, Quantrill has spent most of his big league career with Cleveland, where he went 27-15 with a 3.58 ERA in 99 games over four seasons. He led the Guardians with 32 starts in 2022 while setting career highs in innings (186 1/3), strikeouts (128), and wins (15).

Quantrill adds depth to a rotation that hopes to be boosted by the expected return of ace Sandy Alcántara from Tommy John surgery. Last season’s opening-day starter, Jesús Luzardo, was traded to Philadelphia in December and left-hander Braxton Garrett will miss the season after a left elbow UCL revision repair with internal brace surgery.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Marlins placed Garrett on the 60-day injured list.