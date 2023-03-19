 Skip navigation
Romo, three-time World Series winner, to retire with Giants

  
Published March 19, 2023 10:13 AM
Sergio Romo

San Francisco Giants pitcher Sergio Romo works against the Washington Nationals in the eighth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 13, 2015, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

AP

PHOENIX - Sergio Romo will retire as a member of the San Francisco Giants after helping the franchise win three World Series titles.

The 2013 All-Star was an integral part of the team’s bullpen from 2008 to 2016; the Giants won titles in 2010, 2012 and 2014. He also pitched for the Twins, Athletics, Rays, Dodgers, Mariners, Marlins and Blue Jays.

Romo signed a minor league deal with an invite to big-league spring training. He’ll officially retire during San Francisco’s final exhibition game on March 27 when the Giants host the A’s at Oracle Park.

“The relationship that Giants fans have with their players is unique – few exemplify that bond more than Sergio,” Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi said in a statement Saturday. “After all that he accomplished as a Giant from 2008 to 2016, including his huge contributions to the championship teams, it’s a thrill to have him back in a San Francisco uniform.”

Romo is one of the most accomplished relievers in franchise history. His 515 games pitched with the team rank fifth all-time, while his 84 saves rank seventh.

Romo’s 27 postseason games pitched are also the most in franchise history. He struck out Miguel Cabrera to clinch the Giants’ sweep of the Tigers in the 2012 World Series.

Romo had a 42-36 record, a 3.21 ERA, 137 saves, 789 strikeouts in 15 big-league seasons.

NIMMO STRAINS

Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo has a strained knee and ankle and will be re-evaluated on a week-to-week basis, general manager Billy Eppler told reporters on Saturday.

Nimmo was trying to break up a double play at second base on Friday but slid awkwardly into the bag. He stayed down for a few moments before limping off the field with medical personnel.

It’s been a tough injury week for the Mets. Closer Edwin Díaz suffered a torn patellar tendon and is expected to miss the entire season after hurting his right knee while celebrating Puerto Rico’s victory over the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic.