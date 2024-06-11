 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

A'ja Wilson
Reigning WNBA champion Aces struggling to start season while trying to get players healthy
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers
Brandin Cooks, Mark Andrews among players in good offenses being undervalued in 2024 fantasy drafts
U.S. Open - Preview Day Two
Pinehurst history and Carolina heat on Tiger Woods’ side at U.S. Open

Top Clips

nbc_yahoo_amador_240611.jpg
Base stealing is biggest fantasy asset for Amador
nbc_golf_livefrom_rorypresser_240611.jpg
McIlroy focusing on the greens prior to U.S. Open
nbc_yahoo_locklear_240611.jpg
Locklear unlikely to be a fantasy contributor

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

A'ja Wilson
Reigning WNBA champion Aces struggling to start season while trying to get players healthy
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers
Brandin Cooks, Mark Andrews among players in good offenses being undervalued in 2024 fantasy drafts
U.S. Open - Preview Day Two
Pinehurst history and Carolina heat on Tiger Woods’ side at U.S. Open

Top Clips

nbc_yahoo_amador_240611.jpg
Base stealing is biggest fantasy asset for Amador
nbc_golf_livefrom_rorypresser_240611.jpg
McIlroy focusing on the greens prior to U.S. Open
nbc_yahoo_locklear_240611.jpg
Locklear unlikely to be a fantasy contributor

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Royals’ Hunter Renfroe fractures left big toe after fouling off 2 pitches from Carlos Rodón

  
Published June 11, 2024 12:43 PM
Hunter Renfroe

Jun 9, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals right fielder Hunter Renfroe (16) hits a single during the fifth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Jay Biggerstaff/Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Royals outfielder Hunter Renfroe fractured his left big toe when he fouled off two pitches from New York Yankees left-hander Carlos Rodón in the third inning.

“He’s got it in the cold tub trying to take away some of the pain,” manager Matt Quatraro said after Kansas City’s 4-2 loss.

Renfroe fouled off seven pitches in all before striking out in a 12-pitch at-bat. He fouled the fourth pitch, a curveball, off the toe and fell to one knee and grimaced. He walked around in foul territory by the backstop, then stepped back into the batter’s box after about 45 seconds.

Two pitches later, Renfroe fouled another curveball off his foot and hopped away from the box. He felt the toe and got back in the box about 40 seconds later.

Quatraro said Renfroe told him he thought the first foul caused the break.

After striking out, Renfroe went to right field in the fourth inning but was removed at the start of the fifth.

“He went down in the cage and tried to move around a little bit,” Quatraro said. “When he was out there and he came back in and then they got to take his shoe off and check it out, and he said he couldn’t keep going.”

Renfroe, 32, is hitting .200 with six homers and 26 RBIs but is batting .363 with two homers and eight RBIs in his last 10 games. A veteran of nine major league seasons, he agreed in December to a two-year, $13 million contract.

Renfroe is a .237 career hitter with 183 homers and 480 RBIs for San Diego (2016-19), Toronto (2020), Boston (2021), Milwaukee (2022), the Los Angeles Angels (2023), Cincinnati (2023) and Kansas City.