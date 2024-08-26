Royals vs. Guardians Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 26

It’s Monday, August 26, and the Kansas City Royals (72-58) are in Cleveland for a massive afternoon tilt against the Guardians (75-55).

Kansas City trails Cleveland by 3 games in the American League Central.

Cleveland has come back to the Royals and Twins in the Central since the All-Star Break but righted the ship a bit this weekend winning both Saturday and Sunday against Texas.

KC has been tremendous since the Break but sputtered over the weekend losing twice at home to Philadelphia.

Game details & how to watch Royals vs. Guardians live today

● Date: Monday, August 26, 2024

● Time: 1:10PM EST

● Site: Progressive Field

● City: Cleveland, OH

● TV/Streaming: BSKS, BSGL, MLBN

Game odds for Royals vs. Guardians

The latest odds as of Monday morning:

● Money Line : Royals -130, Guardians +105

● Spread : Royals -1.5 (+135), Guardians +1.5 (-160)

● Over/Under : 8 runs

Recent team stats for Royals vs. Guardians

● The Royals have lost 2 straight but are 7-3 in their last 10. KC is 31-30 on the road this season. Their overall run differential for the season is +96.

● Cleveland has won 2 in a row but the Guardians are just 4-6 in their last 10. Cleveland is one of the best home teams in the league sporting a record of 40-21 at Progressive Field this season. Their overall run differential for the season is +77.

Probable starting pitchers for Royals vs. Guardians

● Today’s pitching matchup (August 26): Cole Ragans vs. Nick Sandlin

○ Royals: Ragans (10-8, 3.31 ERA) has allowed 56 earned runs and 125 hits while striking out 183 over 152.1 innings

○ Guardians: Sandlin (7-0, 3.88 ERA) has allowed 20 earned runs and 34 hits while striking out 53 over 46.1 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Royals vs. Guardians on August 26, 2024

● Bobby Witt Jr. leads the Royals with a .347 average

● Steven Kwan is batting .304 to lead the Cleveland attack

● Who’s Hot? Cole Ragans is 3-1 in August with an ERA of 3.00. He’s allowed 8 earned runs in 24 innings while striking out 30.

● Who’s Not! Jose Ramirez did pick up a hit for the Guardians yesterday but he is just 4-27 over his last 8 games (.148)

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Royals vs. Guardians game

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Royals on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Royals on the Run Line

- Total runs : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Total OVER 8 runs

