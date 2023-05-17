 Skip navigation
Struggling Mets call up infielder Mark Vientos from minor leagues

  
Published May 17, 2023 11:54 AM
MLB: Spring Training-New York Mets at Houston Astros

Mar 18, 2023; West Palm Beach, Florida, USA; New York Mets third baseman Mark Vientos (27) throws the ball to first base against the Houston Astros during the second inning at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK -- Infielder Mark Vientos was brought up to the struggling New York Mets after a hot start to the minor league season.

The 23-year-old was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse, where he hit .333 with 11 doubles, 13 homers and 37 RBIs in 38 games. Vientos made his big league debut last Sept. 22 and batted .167 (6 for 46) with one homer and three RBIs in 16 games.

He will start at third base and bat eighth in the lineup.

Infielder Luis Guillorme was optioned to Syracuse. He hit .233 with three RBIs in 27 games with the Mets this year.

Despite a major league record $355 million opening-day payroll, the Mets began have a 20-23 record and are 21st among the 30 teams in runs.

New York had gone 6-16 following a 14-7 start and fell three games below .500 for the first time since ending the 2021 season at 77-85.