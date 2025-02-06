 Skip navigation
Tommy Pham joins 10th big league team, agrees with Pirates on 1-year deal worth $4,025,000

  
Published February 6, 2025 02:18 PM
Tommy Pham

Oct 7, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; Kansas City Royals outfielder Tommy Pham (22) reacts after a RBI single against the New York Yankees in the fourth inning during game two of the ALDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Brad Penner/Brad Penner-Imagn Images

PITTSBURGH — Outfielder Tommy Pham joined his 10th major league team, agreeing to a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates worth $4,025,000.

The deal is pending a successful physical for Pham, who turns 37 next month.

The signing is the most notable free agent acquisition by the Pirates, who have been relatively quiet during the offseason. Pittsburgh re-signed designated hitter Andrew McCutchen in December, traded for first baseman Spencer Horwitz and signed second baseman/outfielder Adam Frazier.

The well-traveled Pham gives the Pirates another potential option to join Bryan Reynolds and Oneil Cruz in the outfield. Pittsburgh is Pham’s 10th stop during his 11-year career.

Pham split the 2024 season among the St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals, hitting .248 with 20 doubles, nine home runs and 39 RBIs. He has a .258 average in 11 major league seasons with St. Louis (2014-18, ’24), Tampa Bay (2018-19), San Diego (2020-21), Cincinnati (2022), Boston (2022), the New York Mets (2023), the White Sox and Royals.