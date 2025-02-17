 Skip navigation
Tommy Pham and Pittsburgh Pirates finalize 1-year contract for $4,025,000

  
Tommy Pham

Oct 7, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; Kansas City Royals outfielder Tommy Pham (22) reacts after a RBI single against the New York Yankees in the fourth inning during game two of the ALDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Outfielder Tommy Pham and the Pittsburgh Pirates finalized a one-year contract worth $4,025,000.

Right-hander Dauri Moreta was placed on the 60-day injured list to open a roster spot.

Pham, who turns 37, split last season among the St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals, hitting .248 with 20 doubles, nine home runs and 39 RBIs.

He has a .258 average with 139 homers, 470 RBIs and 126 stolen bases in 11 major league seasons with St. Louis (2014-18, ’24), Tampa Bay (2018-19), San Diego (2020-21), Cincinnati (2022), Boston (2022), the New York Mets (2023), the White Sox and Royals.

Pham gives the Pirates another potential option to join Bryan Reynolds and Oneil Cruz in the outfield.