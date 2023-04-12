 Skip navigation
Twins’ Kyle Farmer hit in face by 92 mph fastball from Lucas Giolito

  
Published April 12, 2023 11:43 AM
MLB: Houston Astros at Minnesota Twins

Apr 8, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins third baseman Kyle Farmer (12) scores on a single by catcher Christian Vazquez (not pictured) during the sixth inning against the Houston Astros at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Twins shortstop Kyle Farmer was hit in the face by a fastball from Chicago White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito in the fourth inning.

Farmer was scheduled for oral surgery to realign four teeth and repair a laceration around his jaw. Manager Rocco Baldelli said the initial diagnosis revealed no fracture after the 92 mph pitch from Giolito ran inside and knocked Farmer to the dirt. Giolito appeared concerned as he raised his arms toward his head and walked forward from the mound.

Farmer laid face down for a few minutes as the Twins tended to him, before he climbed to his feet and walked slowly to the dugout with a towel pressed against his face and his head hunched down.

Willi Castro entered as a pinch-runner for Farmer, who was acquired in offseason trade with Cincinnati. He has started seven of 12 games for the Twins, filling in at second base for Jorge Polanco and more recently at shortstop for Carlos Correa.

Polanco (left knee inflammation) is on the injured list along with three other regulars: Joey Gallo, Max Kepler and Alex Kirilloff. Correa (mid-back spasms) missed his fourth straight game on Wednesday. He could return to the lineup on Thursday.