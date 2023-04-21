 Skip navigation
Twins’ Jorge Polanco activated from IL

  
Published April 21, 2023 03:36 PM
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins’ struggling offense got a boost when second baseman Jorge Polanco was activated from the injured list and placed in the starting lineup against Washington.

Polanco began the season on the sideline due to inflammation in his left knee. The ailment was a lingering effect of an injury that sidelined him for the final month of last season.

Selected as an AL All-Star in 2019, Polanco posted career highs with 33 homers and 98 RBIs in 2021.

During an eight-game rehab assignment, he slashed .231/.323/.269 in 31 plate appearances at High-A Fort Myers and Triple-A St. Paul.

“He’s been playing, he’s been coming back the following days in good shape, he’s in a good frame of mind and he’s ready to get in some major league ballgames,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said of Polanco, who’s batting fifth and playing second base against the Nationals.

Minnesota is currently 25th in the majors in OPS, and Twins hitters lead the AL with 185 strikeouts.