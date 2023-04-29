 Skip navigation
Twins place Kenta Maeda on 15-day IL, recall Bailey Ober

  
Published April 29, 2023 11:55 AM
MLB: New York Yankees at Minnesota Twins

Apr 26, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins pitcher Kenta Maeda (18) delivers a pitch against the New York Yankees at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins placed starting pitcher Kenta Maeda on the 15-day injured list with a right triceps strain.

The Twins recalled right-hander Bailey Ober from Triple-A St. Paul to start their game against the Royals.

Maeda left in the fourth inning against the Yankees with muscle discomfort and overall soreness in his right arm, the latest setback in a trying 2023 season for 35-year-old right-hander who missed last season following Tommy John surgery.

Maeda is 0-4 in four starts with a 9.00 ERA. He has allowed 16 earned runs and 23 hits in 16 innings, walked three and struck out 14.

Maeda took a 111.6 mph line drive off his left ankle April 20 in Boston, his first outing after being skipped in the rotation the previous week because of lingering soreness and fatigue in his pitching arm. He left in the sixth inning of his season debut on April 4 in Miami after feeling fatigue in his throwing arm.

Ober got the win against Washington, allowing one run and three hits in 5 2/3 innings. He was then sent back to Triple-A.