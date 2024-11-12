 Skip navigation
Wander Franco charged with illegally carrying a gun in the altercation that led to his arrest

  
Published November 12, 2024 04:17 PM
Cleveland Guardians v Tampa Bay Rays

ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - AUGUST 12: Wander Franco #5 of the Tampa Bay Rays prepares to bat during the ninth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Tropicana Field on August 12, 2023 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Getty Images

SANTO DOMINGO — Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco was charged with illegally carrying a gun in his vehicle during the altercation in a parking lot that led to his arrest, Dominican Republic prosecutors said.

The attorney general’s office in the Dominican Republic said in a statement police found a Glock pistol with a 15-round magazine inside the Mercedes Benz that Franco was driving during what police called an altercation over a woman’s attention.

The gun was registered to Franco’s uncle, authorities said.

Franco, 23, who awaits trial in a sexual abuse case involving a minor, was arrested after an argument broke out in a San Juan de la Maguana apartment complex parking lot.

Another man and a woman were also detained in the armed confrontation. Two firearms were seized, police previously said.

Prosecutors said no one was hurt in the dispute and both parties agreed not to press charges.

A conviction for illegally possessing a firearm could call for a three-to-five year prison sentence.

Franco is scheduled to go to trial Dec. 12 in the northern province of Puerto Plata in a sexual abuse case involving a 14-year-old girl. He was also charged with sexual and commercial exploitation against a minor, and human trafficking.

Franco was conditionally released Jan. 5, four days after his arrest on the abuse allegations.

Franco, who has refused to speak to the media, has said about the sexual abuse case: “Everything is in God’s hands.”

Franco was amid his third major league season when his career was halted in August 2023. He agreed to an 11-year, $182 million contract in November 2021.

Tampa Bay placed him on the restricted list on July 10, cutting off the pay he had been receiving while on administrative leave.