White Sox agree to deals with 7 international free agents

  
Published January 16, 2023 06:08 PM
CHICAGO - The Chicago White Sox agreed to contracts with seven international free agents on Monday, including pitching prospect Luis Reyes and infielder Juan Uribe Jr.

The 6-foot-2 Reyes, the top prospect in the bunch, is due $700,000. The 17-year-old right-hander from Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic, is rated by MLB Pipeline as the No. 4 international pitching prospect and No. 41 overall.

The 16-year-old Uribe ($700,000), who was born in Chicago, is a 5-10 second baseman who bats and throws right-handed. His father, Juan Uribe, was an infielder who played 16 seasons in the majors and won World Series championships with the 2005 White Sox and 2010 San Francisco Giants.

The White Sox also agreed to deals with right-hander Denny Lima ($10,000), outfielders Abraham Nunez ($700,000) and Albert Alberto ($50,000), and infielders D’Angelo Tejada ($350,000) and Rafael Alvarez ($350,000).