Yankees’ Montas needs surgery, out most or all of season

  
Published February 15, 2023 09:12 AM
TAMPA, Fla, -- Frankie Montas needs shoulder surgery and will miss most or all of the New York Yankees’ season.

As pitchers and catchers reported to spring training, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said the 29-year-old right-hander will have right shoulder surgery on Feb. 21. Boone said Montas could possibly return in the season’s second half.

Montas was acquired from Oakland on Aug 1. and went 1-3 with a 6.35 ERA in eight starts with the Yankees. He didn’t pitch after Sept. 16 due to inflammation in his pitching shoulder.

Montas left a July 3 start at Seattle after 13 pitches with shoulder tightness - his velocity was down about 3 mph. He returned July 21 and had a 2.25 ERA in starts against Detroit and Houston.

“I think we’re comfortable with where he’s at shoulder-wise,” Boone said at the time of the trade.

New York left-hander Nestor Cortes is sidelined by a strained right hamstring and is uncertain for opening day.

Gerrit Cole, newcomer Carlos Rodon and Luis Severino project to be part of a rotation that also could include Domingo German and Clarke Schmidt.

Reliever Michael King, coming back from a fractured right elbow that required surgery, said he is 100% and has no limitations at spring training, King was 6-3 with a 2.29 ERA in 34 outings in 2022 before the season-ending injury in July.