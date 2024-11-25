 Skip navigation
Top News

Yusei Kikuchi, Los Angeles Angels reportedly agree to three-year, $63M contract

  
Published November 25, 2024 12:33 PM
HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 25: Yusei Kikuchi #16 of the Houston Astros pitches in the first inning \as at Minute Maid Park on September 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Left-hander Yusei Kikuchi and the Los Angeles Angels have agreed to a $63 million, three-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Monday because the deal, first reported by the New York Post, was subject to a successful physical.

The 33-year-old Kikuchi gets $21 million annually during the contract, which raises his Major League Baseball earnings to $142 million over nine seasons.

An All-Star with Seattle in 2021, Kikuchi was 9-10 with a 4.05 ERA in 32 starts this year for Toronto and Houston, which acquired him on July 30 for 23-year-old right-hander Jake Bloss, rookie outfielder Joey Loperfido and minor league first baseman Will Wagner.

Kikuchi was 5-1 with a 2.70 ERA in 10 starts with the Astros, striking out 76 and walking 14 in 60 innings. His four-seam fastball averaged 95.5 mph this year, the highest of his big league career.

He is 41-47 with a 4.57 ERA in six seasons with Seattle (2019-21), Toronto (2022-24) and Houston.

Kikuchi signed with the Mariners ahead of the 2019 season when Seattle agreed to a contract that earned him $43 million over three years. The Mariners also paid a $10,275,000 posting fee to the Pacific League’s Seibu Lions. He signed with Toronto in March 2022, agreeing to a $36 million, three-year contract.