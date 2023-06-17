 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

kentucky_derby_primer_art.jpg
2026 Kentucky Derby: The Puma scratched - updated full field, updated odds, analysis, prediction
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays
How to watch Blue Jays vs. Twins on Peacock: TV/streaming info, schedule, preview, starting pitchers
Gretchen Walsh
Gretchen Walsh breaks 100m butterfly world record for the 4th time

Top Clips

nbc_wnba_promo_260502.jpg
WNBA rejoins the legendary women of NBC
450_recap_raw_260502.jpg
Lawrence forces dramatic finale with Denver win
250_recap_raw_260502.jpg
Deegan dominates Denver 250; Race for 2nd heats up

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

kentucky_derby_primer_art.jpg
2026 Kentucky Derby: The Puma scratched - updated full field, updated odds, analysis, prediction
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays
How to watch Blue Jays vs. Twins on Peacock: TV/streaming info, schedule, preview, starting pitchers
Gretchen Walsh
Gretchen Walsh breaks 100m butterfly world record for the 4th time

Top Clips

nbc_wnba_promo_260502.jpg
WNBA rejoins the legendary women of NBC
450_recap_raw_260502.jpg
Lawrence forces dramatic finale with Denver win
250_recap_raw_260502.jpg
Deegan dominates Denver 250; Race for 2nd heats up

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png
MLBSeattle MarinersNick Davila

Nick
Davila

Nathan Church
Nathan Church steals another homer, this time giving the Cardinals a win over the Pirates
Nathan Church is making a habit of stealing home runs. The rookie left fielder’s latest saved the game for the St. Louis Cardinals.
Two-start pitchers: Tarik Skubal headlines a gaggle of elite options as we steamroll into May
MLB Lineup Report: Fernando Tatís Jr. at second base, Michael Harris II moving up
Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Daniel Palencia nearing a return, Mason Miller snaps scoreless inning streak
Fantasy Baseball Steals Report: Luis Arraez runs now? And the Cubs’ running game woes
MLB Notebook: Munetaka Murakami is breaking records, closer chaos across the league, more
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Bryce Miller, Travis Bazzana and Christian Scott