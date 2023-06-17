 Skip navigation
Duke v Clemson
Nate Sheppard's 3-yard TD, Duke's 2-point conversion stun Clemson 46-45
nbc_golf_kfpgacardwinners_251012.jpg
WWT Championship field: Sponsor invite Johnny Keefer could still earn Masters invite with win
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
Miami v SMU
SMU knocks off No. 10 Miami 26-20 in overtime, damaging playoff hopes for Hurricanes

nbc_horse_turf_251101.jpg
Ethical Diamond scores upset win in BC Turf
nbc_pl_livgoal2_251101.jpg
Gravenberch doubles Liverpool's lead over Villa
nbc_horse_distaff_251101.jpg
Scylla routs the field in Breeders' Cup Distaff

Nick Putnam

Nick
Putnam

MLB: World Series-Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Dodgers
Dave Roberts vows to never sprint again after the Los Angeles manager face-plants at World Series
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts joked Friday that he'll never sprint again a day after he fell flat on his face in a race with second baseman Hyeseong Kim during a World Series workout.
2025 MLB Free Agency Guide: Top players, key dates, qualifying offers, how it works
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
Dodgers at Blue Jays - World Series Game 7 prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, stats
Blue Jays' Max Scherzer gets second World Series Game 7 start after Dodgers force winner-take-all
Dodgers force World Series to decisive Game 7 by holding off Blue Jays 3-1 as Yamamoto wins again
Facing elimination, slumping Dodgers shake up lineup again before pivotal Game 6 in Toronto
With Gausman and Yamamoto, the splitter is back in spotlight for World Series Game 6