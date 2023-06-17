Skip navigation
MLB
Los Angeles Dodgers
Nick Putnam
NP
Nick
Putnam
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Dave Roberts vows to never sprint again after the Los Angeles manager face-plants at World Series
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts joked Friday that he'll never sprint again a day after he fell flat on his face in a race with second baseman Hyeseong Kim during a World Series workout.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Nick Putnam
LAD
Relief Pitcher
Dodgers sign Nick Putnam to minor league deal
2025 MLB Free Agency Guide: Top players, key dates, qualifying offers, how it works
D.J. Short
,
D.J. Short
,
Dodgers at Blue Jays - World Series Game 7 prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Blue Jays' Max Scherzer gets second World Series Game 7 start after Dodgers force winner-take-all
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Dodgers force World Series to decisive Game 7 by holding off Blue Jays 3-1 as Yamamoto wins again
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Facing elimination, slumping Dodgers shake up lineup again before pivotal Game 6 in Toronto
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
With Gausman and Yamamoto, the splitter is back in spotlight for World Series Game 6
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
