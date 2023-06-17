Skip navigation
MLB
Boston Red Sox
Payton Tolle
PT
Payton
Tolle
Astros reliever Neris intentionally balks to advance runner from second, then shouts at Red Sox
Houston Astros reliever Héctor Neris used a balk to advance a runner to third on Saturday, then had an exchange with Red Sox third base coach Kyle Hudson that led to a dustup between the teams.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Payton Tolle
BOS
Starting Pitcher
Red Sox promote top prospect Tolle to AAA
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Logan Henderson is back, Andrew Vaughn is red hot
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Post-trade deadline fallout and closer rankings
Jorge Montanez
,
Jorge Montanez
,
Padres make waves at trade deadline again, unafraid to deal away one of baseball’s top prospects
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Two-start pitchers: Bryan Woo headlines the stellar options for the week of August 4
David Shovein
,
David Shovein
,
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Jesús Sánchez, Dennis Santana and Nestor Cortes
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
Astros at Red Sox Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 1
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
