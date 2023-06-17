Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Three for Temmerman, Enzo scores third win in 250 Pro Sport Moto 2
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Again fighting for card, but with a different caddie, Joel Dahmen shoots 61 at Wyndham Championship
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Mets find a center fielder in trade with Orioles for Cedric Mullins
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Rookie Reed makes impression with INT
Lance floats first TD of 2025 to Dissly
The first play of the NFL season is... a fumble
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Three for Temmerman, Enzo scores third win in 250 Pro Sport Moto 2
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Again fighting for card, but with a different caddie, Joel Dahmen shoots 61 at Wyndham Championship
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Mets find a center fielder in trade with Orioles for Cedric Mullins
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Rookie Reed makes impression with INT
Lance floats first TD of 2025 to Dissly
The first play of the NFL season is... a fumble
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
MLB
Minnesota Twins
Ryan Gallagher
RG
Ryan
Gallagher
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
MLB trade deadline tracker: Astros reunite with Carlos Correa, Padres swing several deals
Major League Baseball’s trade deadline brought plenty of chaos Thursday, with dozens of deals capping a frenetic 24 hours as teams sought to improve their rosters ahead of the postseason.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Ryan Gallagher
MIN
Starting Pitcher
Twins acquire Ryan Gallagher in deal with Cubs
Report: Phillies add Gold Glove OF Harrison Bader from Twins for two prospects
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Closer Duran ‘is a huge get’ for Phillies bullpen
Suárez to Mariners, Durán to Phillies as MLB trade market heats up before Thursday’s deadline
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Wednesday deals shake up closer landscape ahead of trade deadline
Jorge Montanez
,
Jorge Montanez
,
MLB Trade Deadline: Mets bolster bullpen with Ryan Helsley, Tyler Rogers; roster impact, fantasy analysis
D.J. Short
,
D.J. Short
,
MLB Trade Deadline: Phillies acquire closer Jhoan Durán from Twins; roster impact and fantasy analysis
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue